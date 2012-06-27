PRESS DIGEST - Japan - June 28

Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Shareholders’ calls for utilities to withdraw from nuclear power generation all voted down (Asahi)

- Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) to withdraw from nuke plant export business (Mainichi)

- Ichiro Ozawa, others to submit letters of resignation from Democratic Party of Japan-led parliamentary group (Yomiuri)

- Renewable energy projects equivalent to two nuclear reactors (Nikkei)