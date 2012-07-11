FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Japan - July 12
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 11, 2012 / 11:17 PM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Japan - July 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Government to charge Tokyo Electric Power Co 1 trillion yen ($12.55 billion) for radiation cleanup costs (Asahi)

- Junior high school raided over fatal bullying allegation (Mainichi)

- Former ruling party powerbroker Ichiro Ozawa launches new party with 49 members (Yomiuri)

- Home electronics retailer Yamada Denki Co to buy out competitor Best Denki Co (Nikkei) ($1 = 79.6600 Japanese yen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
