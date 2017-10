Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Government compiles measures to prevent collapse of ceilings in quake (Asahi)

- Health experts met secretly before conducting survey on health of people affected by Fukushima nuclear disaster (Mainichi)

- Cabinet approval rating improves to 34 percent (Yomiuri)

- Toyota Motor Corp mulling local production of all Corolla sedans sold abroad (Nikkei)