PRESS DIGEST - Japan - May 9

Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Japan Post freezes entry to cancer insurance business out of consideration of U.S. concerns over trade talks (Asahi)

- Poll shows 69 pct n Okinawa, 33 pct nationwide see concentration of U.S. military bases in Okinawa as unequal (Mainichi)

- Ruling, opposition parties grope toward revising bills for tax, social security reform as deliberations start in parliament (Yomiuri)

- Toyota to make 100,000 hybrids a year in U.S., China (Nikkei)