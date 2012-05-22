PRESS DIGEST - Japan - May 23

Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- About 70 percent of utilities’ profits come from households, although sales account for 40 percent. (Asahi)

-- Some 193 papers by a former Toho University associate professor are believed to have false data, prompting anesthesiologists group to launch investigation (Mainichi)

-- Fitch’s Japan credit rating cut shows overseas concern over faltering in integrated reform of tax, social security. (Yomiuri)

-- JGC to develop cheap fuel for thermal power generation. (Nikkei)