Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Japan government eyes separation of power generation, distribution (Asahi)

- 131 schools suffer tsunami damage in 3 prefectures hardest hit by quake disaster (Mainichi)

- Chinese diplomat likely gained access to agricultural ministry’s confidential information (Yomiuri)

- Isuzu Motors Ltd to start truck production in Myanmar (Nikkei)