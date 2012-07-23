PRESS DIGEST - Japan - July 24

Following are some of the leading stories in the Tuesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Government report suggests change in ideas on disaster mitigation measures (Asahi)

- Number of deaths most important in handing down death penalty, analysis by top court’s legal research institute shows (Mainichi)

- Government, Tokyo Electric Power Co lacked preparation for complex disaster involving nuke accident: Government report (Yomiuri)

- Corporate pension plans dwindle by 70 percent over past 10 years as smaller firms abandon them (Nikkei)