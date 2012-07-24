PRESS DIGEST - Japan - July 25

Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Radioactive strontium released from tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant detected in 10 prefectures (Asahi)

- Transport ministry to ban mediation service for tour bus companies (Mainichi)

- Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) to start compensation next month for evacuees of Fukushima crisis (Yomiuri)

- Toyota Motor Corp to launch car-sharing service across nation (Nikkei)