PRESS DIGEST - Japan - July 26

Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Contract workers at nuclear plants exposed to four times more radiation than regular employees (Asahi)

- 30,000 disaster-damaged houses in Miyagi prefecture excluded from public aid for reconstruction (Mainichi)

- Two prefectures to get two more upper house seats each, two prefectures each to lose two (Yomiuri)

- Medical devices maker Terumo Corp seeks merger with Olympus Corp (Nikkei)