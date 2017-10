Following are some of the leading stories in the Tuesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Kaori Matsumoto wins Japan’s first gold, in women’s judo 57 kg (Asahi, Mainichi, Yomiuri)

- Kureha Corp, Kuraray Co, Itochu Corp to produce advanced vehicle battery components in Japan, China, U.S. (Nikkei)