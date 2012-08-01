PRESS DIGEST - Japan - Aug 2

Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Criminal complaints against former Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) chief, others accepted over nuclear accident (Asahi)

- Government panel to report secret meeting of Japan Atomic Energy Commission was for “policy adjustment” (Mainichi)

- Masashi Nishiyama takes men’s judo 90-kg bronze (Yomiuri)

- Financial Services Agency to ease business ownership rules for banks (Nikkei)