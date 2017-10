Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Novelist Haruki Murakami expresses concern about territorial rows in essay (Asahi)

- Labour ministry to abolish corporate pension fund in future (Mainichi)

- Tokyo Gas Co to invest in Tokyo Electric Power Co’s thermal power plant operations (Yomiuri)

- Sony Corp to set up endoscope development firm with Olympus Corp (Nikkei)