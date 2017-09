TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida hailed the United States’ response to North Korea over the country’s alleged cyberattack against Sony Pictures Entertainment, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

In telephone talks, Kishida and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry affirmed their cooperation over the cyberattack, Kyodo said. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)