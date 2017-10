TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan was unlikely to suffer from hyper inflation as a side effect of aggressive monetary easing and large fiscal spending.

“Some people talk about hyper inflation, but I think it is safe to say it is unlikely. If the two percent price target is exceeded, the Bank of Japan would naturally take steps to keep (inflation) within two percent,” Abe told a news conference.