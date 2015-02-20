FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Display in talks with Apple to build $1.7 bln plant-Nikkan Kogyo
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Display in talks with Apple to build $1.7 bln plant-Nikkan Kogyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc is considering building a new plant to supply smartphone screens for Apple Inc, which may shoulder much of the 200 billion yen ($1.68 billion) investment, Japan’s Nikkan Kogyo newspaper said on Friday.

The company declined to confirm the report but said it was constantly pursuing opportunities to strengthen its competitiveness, including building a new plant.

“No formal decision has been made regarding any matter that we need to disclose,” it added in a statement.

The proposed plant in Ishikawa, central Japan, would start operations in 2016 and is expected to produce panels mainly for Apple but also for other companies, the paper said without disclosing its sources.

The news sent shares in Japan Display to as high as 528 yen in early Tokyo trade, up 14 percent, before they retreated to 501 yen by 0214 GMT. ($1 = 118.9200 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.