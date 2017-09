TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc, the world’s biggest maker of screens for tablets and smartphones, set the price of its stock listing at 900 yen ($8.71) per share, the bottom of its guidance range of 900 to 1,100 yen.

Japan Display will list on the Tokyo stock exchange on March 19. ($1 = 103.3250 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)