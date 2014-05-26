FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Display may tie up on OLED panels with Sony, Panasonic-sources
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 26, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Display may tie up on OLED panels with Sony, Panasonic-sources

Reiji Murai

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc, the world’s biggest maker of liquid crystal displays for smartphones and tablets, is considering setting up a joint venture with Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp to develop organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, sources familiar with the matter said.

They added that the new company would be mostly owned by the Innovation Network Corp of Japan, a government-backed fund that formed Japan Display from loss-making panel businesses at Sony, Hitachi Ltd and Toshiba Corp.

OLED screens offer higher resolution and use less power than more commonly used LCD panels. South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd equips it smartphones with OLEDs, but the technology is considered prohibitively expensive for larger screens used in televisions.

Panasonic and Sony at the end of December disbanded a joint project to develop OLED displays for TVs although they continued separate development efforts on the technology.

Japan Display is currently setting up a test line to manufacture OLED panels at a factory in northwestern Japan.

Sony, Panasonic and Japan Display would each own a portion of the OLED venture and would send engineers to work on the technology, the sources said.

The parties are aiming to reach an agreement as early as June, but several issues remain to be resolved, they added.

Officials with Japan Display, Sony and Panasonic all declined to comment.

Writing by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.