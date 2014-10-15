Japan Display cuts full-year forecast, says to close factory

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Smartphone and tablet panel maker Japan Display Inc slashed its full-year net profit forecast on Wednesday to a loss of 10 billion yen ($93 million), citing delayed shipments to a major customer and lower-than-expected sales of high-end panels to Chinese handset makers.

Japan Display had initially forecast a net profit of 26.8 billion yen. The company, which supplies displays for Apple Inc’s iPhones, also cut its operating profit forecast for the year to March 31 to 6.5 billion yen from a previous forecast of 40 billion yen.

The Japanese company, merged from the display units of Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd also said it would close its Fukaya plant in Saitama prefecture near Tokyo, resulting in an extraordinary loss of around 7 billion yen in the second half of the financial year. It said it would move staff from the plant to other manufacturing facilities. ($1=107.4100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)