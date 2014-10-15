FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Display cuts full-year forecast, says to close factory
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Display cuts full-year forecast, says to close factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Smartphone and tablet panel maker Japan Display Inc slashed its full-year net profit forecast on Wednesday to a loss of 10 billion yen ($93 million), citing delayed shipments to a major customer and lower-than-expected sales of high-end panels to Chinese handset makers.

Japan Display had initially forecast a net profit of 26.8 billion yen. The company, which supplies displays for Apple Inc’s iPhones, also cut its operating profit forecast for the year to March 31 to 6.5 billion yen from a previous forecast of 40 billion yen.

The Japanese company, merged from the display units of Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd also said it would close its Fukaya plant in Saitama prefecture near Tokyo, resulting in an extraordinary loss of around 7 billion yen in the second half of the financial year. It said it would move staff from the plant to other manufacturing facilities. ($1=107.4100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.