10 months ago
Japan Display Q2 operating profit slumps 85 pct on slow smartphone sales
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

Japan Display Q2 operating profit slumps 85 pct on slow smartphone sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc reported on Wednesday an 85 percent plunge in operating profit for the July-September quarter as a strong yen and slowing smartphone sales continued to weigh on its panel business.

Second-quarter profit fell to 1.24 billion yen ($12.18 million) from 8.34 billion a year earlier. That compared with a 1.17 billion yen average profit forecast of seven analysts, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine, and beat the company's own 1 billion estimate.

The struggling display maker is in talks with its state-backed main investor for long-term financing to weather future market swings, in particular erratic iPhones-related demand from Apple Inc, whose products account for more than half of Japan Display's sales.

The Asahi newspaper reported last week that the Innovation Network Corp of Japan is readying some $500 million in aid for Japan Display. ($1 = 101.8300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
