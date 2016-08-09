Japan Display CEO: State fund has promised full support

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc said its top investor, the state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), has promised to give full support to the Apple Inc supplier as it continued to lose cash while smartphone demand slowed.

"There are absolutely no concerns over our financing," Chief Executive Mitsuru Homma told reporters at an earnings briefing on Tuesday.

Japan Display reported a net loss of 11.8 billion yen ($115.25 million) for April-June, wider than the 461 million yen loss of a year earlier, but in line with a forecast announced last week.