a year ago
Japan Display CEO: State fund has promised full support
August 9, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Japan Display CEO: State fund has promised full support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc said its top investor, the state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), has promised to give full support to the Apple Inc supplier as it continued to lose cash while smartphone demand slowed.

"There are absolutely no concerns over our financing," Chief Executive Mitsuru Homma told reporters at an earnings briefing on Tuesday.

Japan Display reported a net loss of 11.8 billion yen ($115.25 million) for April-June, wider than the 461 million yen loss of a year earlier, but in line with a forecast announced last week.

$1 = 102.3900 yen Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
