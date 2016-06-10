FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nano-drones fly into focus at Tokyo Toy Show
June 10, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Nano-drones fly into focus at Tokyo Toy Show

June 10 (Reuters) - Colourful nano-drones, described by designers as the world’s smallest flying drone, proved a big crowd puller at the International Tokyo Toy Show this week.

The smallest drone was 3.5 cm wide and weighed nine grams (0.31 ounces), although a heavier 11 gram version was equipped with a camera able to film four minutes of video in flight.

The green, pink and blue remote controlled nano-drones cost between $60 and $100 and were light enough that they do not require a permit to fly in Japan. (Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Patrick Johnston)

