UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.2 quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning
February 25, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.2 quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 jolted eastern Japan on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding that no tsunami warning had been issued.

The quake shook buildings in Tokyo, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Tokyo Electric Power Co said there were not reports of irregularities at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in northeastern Japan or at its other nuclear facilities.

The quake, at 4:23 p.m. 0723 GMT), was centred in Tochigi prefecture about 120 km (75 miles) from Tokyo at a depth of 10 km.

A massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami killed nearly 19,000 people and devastated the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, triggering meltdowns, spewing radiation and forcing about 160,000 people to flee from their homes. (Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro and Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
