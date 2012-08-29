Japan MoF's Nakao hopes ECB will do what Draghi promised

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan hopes the European Central Bank will make good on a pledge to buy European sovereign bonds made by the bank’s president, the country’s top currency official said on Wednesday.

Takehiko Nakao, Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs, said he spoke with senior European monetary policymakers in recent days.

“I am so interested to see what the ECB will do to purchase the bonds of euro zone countries,” he said in a speech at an event in London hosted by the OMFIF think tank.

“I hope that the ECB does what Mr (Mario) Draghi has promised.”

ECB head Draghi promised last month to do “whatever it takes” to protect the euro and said earlier in August the central bank would act to shore up the region’s debt markets.

Markets widely expect the bank to flesh out its strategy for buying Spanish and Italian government bonds at its policy meeting next Thursday.

Nakao earlier said Japan would take “very decisive action” in the foreign currency market if necessary.