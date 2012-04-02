FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SMBC leaps to 2nd place in Japan's equity capital market
#Funds News
April 2, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 6 years

SMBC leaps to 2nd place in Japan's equity capital market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has leaped into second place in Japan’s equity capital market rankings, buoyed by winning one of a handful of major share sales in the first quarter of 2012 only three years after entering the market.

Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan’s third largest bank, started a full-fledged investment banking operation in 2009 after buying a Citigroup Inc unit, while cutting a long alliance with Daiwa Securities.

SMBC Nikko Securities ranked as the No. 2 underwriter for arranging shares and convertible bonds for Japanese companies in the first quarter, a jump from the seventh position from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Its ranking was boosted during a lackluster quarter for new issues by arranging with Nomura and JPMorgan Chase & Co the sale of $1.9 billion worth of shares in carmaker Mazda Motor Corp.

Daiwa Securities, the second largest underwriter a year ago, slipped to the seventh, while Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, an investment banking joint venture between Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and Morgan Stanley, leaped to third from sixth.

Nomura Holdings retained the top position, but it has lost market share by 2.1 percent to 39.9 percent, while Japan’s top three banking groups, which also included Mizuho Financial Group‘s, had a 42.3 percent.

Equity and convertible bond sales in Japan fell by 55.3 percent to $5.5 billion in the quarter, as a weaker stock market discouraged corporate management from selling shares.

