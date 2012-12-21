FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan LDP exec: must seek ways to keep dollar at 85-90 yen-media
December 21, 2012 / 9:30 AM / 5 years ago

Japan LDP exec: must seek ways to keep dollar at 85-90 yen-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japan should consider how to keep the dollar at around 85-90 yen, a senior Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) official was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency on Friday, suggesting that the incoming government may try to avoid wide currency swings.

“I don’t think the weaker the yen, the better. We need to consider how to keep (the dollar) around 85-90 yen,” Shigeru Ishiba, secretary-general of the LDP, restored to power in Sunday’s general election, was quoted as saying in a TV programme.

The yen has fallen almost 9 percent against the dollar since September as LDP head and incoming prime minister Shinzo Abe has raised market expectations of more expansionary policy and spending.

