Ex-Fed Bernanke tells Abe BOJ has tools left to support growth

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the Bank of Japan has steps left available to support the economy, Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Bernanke, who is visiting Tokyo, and Abe discussed what steps are necessary for Japan to end deflation and achieve sustainable economic growth, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)