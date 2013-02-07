FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM: New BOJ head must have global communication skills
February 7, 2013 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

Japan PM: New BOJ head must have global communication skills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the successor to Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa must be an individual who can convey clearly Tokyo’s policy stance to the international community.

Abe also said the government will present nominees for next BOJ governor and two deputy governors to parliament simultaneously.

Abe has the power to choose successors to Masaaki Shirakawa and his two deputies, their terms all ending on March 19, but the nominations need approval by both houses of parliament to take effect.

