TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan's government and the central bank will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss how to respond to market turbulence following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a Ministry of Finance official said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso will attend the meeting, to be held at 8:00 a.m. (2300 GMT), the official said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler)