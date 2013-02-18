FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe: BOJ's mandate is to keep prices stable at 2 pct
February 18, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 5 years

Japan PM Abe: BOJ's mandate is to keep prices stable at 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target aims not just to boost prices but to prevent them from rising well above that level.

“The BOJ has pledged to keep ultra-easy monetary policy until its 2 percent goal is achieved,” Abe told parliament.

“The price goal also means the central bank will aim to keep prices stable at 2 percent,” he said, adding that it is the BOJ’s responsibility to unwind its ultra-loose policy at the right time if there are signs prices will rise to unwelcome levels well above 2 percent.

