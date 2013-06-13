FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM and BOJ chief exchange opinions ahead of G8 -source
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 4:05 AM / 4 years ago

Japan PM and BOJ chief exchange opinions ahead of G8 -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda have met and are exchanging opinions ahead of a G8 meeting in Northern Ireland next week, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The meeting between Abe and Kuroda comes two days after the central bank held off on new policy steps arguing that bond markets had stabilised.

Japan’s Nikkei share average dived back into bear market territory on Thursday, falling to levels seen before the central bank’s sweeping monetary policy stimulus in early April, hurt by uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to scale back stimulus.

