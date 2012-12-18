FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Abe: Asked BOJ Shirakawa to consider 2 pct inflation goal
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Abe: Asked BOJ Shirakawa to consider 2 pct inflation goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he has asked Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to consider establishing a 2 percent inflation goal.

Abe, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, also said he agreed with his counterpart at the LDP’s smaller partner, the New Komeito, on the need for a stimulus package but they did not discuss the size.

On Sunday, the LDP scored a landslide victory in an election that will return the party to government after a three-year absence.

