Japan PM: Need to set up foreign bond buying fund has declined

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that a need to set up a public-private sector fund to buy foreign bonds has declined.

Abe, speaking in parliament, also said he would consider candidates for new Bank of Japan Governor and two deputy governors after he returns from a Feb. 21-24 visit to the United States.

He declined to comment on names of the candidates but said he aims to avoid creating a vacuum for the posts.

Abe took power last December after his Liberal Democratic Party won a landslide national election.

Its campaign platform for the poll included the possibility of setting a public-private sector fund tasked with measures including purchases of foreign bonds.