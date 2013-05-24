Japan PM Abe: Hope BOJ communicates with markets more than ever

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he hopes the Bank of Japan communicates with markets more than ever and take appropriate action, such as through money market operations, to stabilise the bond market.

“The government will closely watch the government bond market and take appropriate bond management policies,” Abe said in parliament.

Abe also said the Bank of Japan’s huge bond purchases, which targets bonds across the yield curve, is not tantamount to debt monetisation because it buys the bonds from the market.