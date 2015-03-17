FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe says no plan to overhaul BOJ-govt policy agreement
March 17, 2015

Japan PM Abe says no plan to overhaul BOJ-govt policy agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday there is no plan to overhaul a policy agreement between the government and the central bank aimed at ending deflation and repairing the nation’s tattered finances.

“We are not thinking of reforming the agreement,” from January 2013, in which the government promised fiscal reform while the Bank of Japan, under its previous governor, agreed to a 2 percent inflation target to pull the economy out of two decades of falling prices and fitful growth.

Financial markets have questioned Abe’s commitment to fixing Japan’s finances, where public debt is well over twice GDP - the heaviest burden in the industrial world. The current BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, has stressed the need for the government to fulfil its budget-balancing commitment, sparking speculation of a rift between the government and the central bank. (Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Michael Perry)

