BOJ's Kuroda: told PM won't hesitate to ease if price goal in doubt
September 11, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda: told PM won't hesitate to ease if price goal in doubt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday said he told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the central bank will not hesitate to ease policy further if its 2 percent inflation goal becomes difficult to achieve.

But he also told Abe that a positive economic cycle in Japan is firmly in place, suggesting there is no immediate need to act.

Kuroda also told the prime minister that the BOJ will continue with its monetary stimulus launched in April last year to achieve its 2 percent inflation target as planned.

Kuroda was speaking to reporters after meeting with Abe to exchange views on the economy. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

