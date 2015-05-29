FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan econmin Amari says current yen falls not excessive
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 3:01 AM / 2 years ago

Japan econmin Amari says current yen falls not excessive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday the current pace of yen declines cannot necessarily be described as excessive.

Speaking in parliament, Amari also said it has generally become difficult for any country to conduct currency intervention or take steps to directly weaken its currency.

“Ideally, Japan’s economy ought to be able to recover even with a strong yen. But the economy probably can’t survive with the yen at, say, 80 to the dollar,” he said.

“For now, we hope that exchange rates move, and stay at, levels reflecting economic fundamentals.” (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
