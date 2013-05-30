Japan's Amari: BOJ taking appropriate action for JGB mkt stability

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday that the Bank of Japan is taking appropriate actions to seek stability in the Japanese government bond market through communication with market participants.

Amari, speaking at an international conference held in Tokyo, also said that the government continues to closely monitor the market for its ability to digest JGBs.

He repeated that the government will pursue economic policies without feeling anxiety about the recent volatile movement in stock markets.