Japan's Amari says he thinks revised Q3 GDP likely show around zero

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Sunday he thinks the nation’s revised gross domestic data for July-September will likely show a level of around zero from preliminary contraction.

“I think revised (GDP) data will probably be zero and the economy will grow positive thereafter,” Amari told a talk show on public broadcaster NHK.

“Japan is on a steady recovering trend.”

The nation’s third-quarter economic growth data, which will be announced on Tuesday, is expected to be revised up to an annualised 0.1 percent from the initial estimate of a 0.8 percent contraction, a Reuters poll found.