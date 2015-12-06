FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Amari says he thinks revised Q3 GDP likely show around zero
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari says he thinks revised Q3 GDP likely show around zero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Sunday he thinks the nation’s revised gross domestic data for July-September will likely show a level of around zero from preliminary contraction.

“I think revised (GDP) data will probably be zero and the economy will grow positive thereafter,” Amari told a talk show on public broadcaster NHK.

“Japan is on a steady recovering trend.”

The nation’s third-quarter economic growth data, which will be announced on Tuesday, is expected to be revised up to an annualised 0.1 percent from the initial estimate of a 0.8 percent contraction, a Reuters poll found.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.