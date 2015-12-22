FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari: CPI does not have to rise exactly by 2 pct for BOJ target
December 22, 2015 / 2:36 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari: CPI does not have to rise exactly by 2 pct for BOJ target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday consumer prices do not have to rise exactly by 2 percent when judging the success of the Bank of Japan’s price target or determining whether the government can officially declare an end to deflation.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said the government needed to look at the gross domestic product deflator and how close to its potential the economy was performing, and not just at consumer prices.

Amari also said if consumer prices were rising more than 1.5 percent then that could be considered close enough to 2 percent.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer

