RPT-CORRECTED-Japan econmin: will explain forex stance at Davos
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-CORRECTED-Japan econmin: will explain forex stance at Davos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to econmin from finmin)

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday he will explain the nation’s stance on currencies at the World Economic Forum in Davos this weekend.

“I would like to explain (Japan’s stance on forex) thoroughly so as not to cause worries (from abroad),” Amari told reporters.

The yen has weakened steadily, hitting a 2-1/2-year low against the dollar on Friday, and some overseas policymakers have voiced concerns about its depreciation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern on Thursday about the risks of currency manipulation, specifically mentioning Japan, where the central bank has decided to quicken the pace of money-printing.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Edited by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
