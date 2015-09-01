FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari: too early to declare end to deflation risk
September 1, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari: too early to declare end to deflation risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday it is too early to say that Japan has completely escaped the risk of returning to deflation.

Amari, speaking at a seminar, said the consumer price index was not the only way to judge whether the economy was out of deflation.

It was important for the economy to grow both in nominal and real terms and for the gross domestic product deflator to be positive, Amari said.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Nick Macfie

