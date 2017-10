TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he hopes that the foreign exchange market can strike a balance between the impact on Japanese imports and on exports.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said he hopes the yen settles at a level that is in line with the country’s economic fundamentals. Amari also said he would not comment on whether a correction in excessive yen strength is over or not.