Japan econmin says considering attending BOJ policy meet-Jiji
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
January 21, 2013 / 3:56 AM / 5 years ago

Japan econmin says considering attending BOJ policy meet-Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari is considering attending the Bank of Japan’s two-day monetary policy meeting that ends on Tuesday, Jiji news agency quoted the minister as saying on Monday.

Sources familiar with the BOJ’s thinking have told Reuters that the government and the central bank had agreed to set a new target of 2 percent inflation at the policy meeting, when the central bank will also consider making an open-ended commitment to buy assets until the target is in sight.

