Japan econmin Amari says attending BOJ policy meeting

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he will attend the central bank’s monetary policy meeting.

The Bank of Japan is expected to unveil on Tuesday its most determined effort yet to beat years of economic stagnation, but a big challenge would be how to impress markets already pricing in a doubling of its inflation target and further asset buying.

Amari also said he will explain Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s strategy on aggressive fiscal and monetary policy, dubbed “Abenomics”, at the World Economic Forum in Davos this weekend.

He also said Japan has no intention to lead the yen to higher or lower.