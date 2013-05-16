FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan heading to sustained economic recovery -econ min
May 16, 2013 / 12:10 AM / in 4 years

Japan heading to sustained economic recovery -econ min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday that Japan’s economy will head towards a sustained recovery led by private-sector demand, after first-quarter growth was driven by a large increase in personal consumption and by exports turning positive.

“The government will continue with a three-pronged policy to beat deflation quickly and achieve economic growth entailing increases in jobs and incomes,” Amari said in a statement released with Japan’s latest quarterly economic growth figures.

Japan’s January-March GDP grew a stronger-than-expected 0.9 percent from the previous quarter.

