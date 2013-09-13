FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan econmin: govt may mull cut in corporate tax rate
September 13, 2013

Japan econmin: govt may mull cut in corporate tax rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that a cut in the corporate tax rate is among a list of options the government will consider in its economic stimulus package.

“There are various menus we will consider, including fiscal stimulus, tax breaks and corporate tax cuts,” Amari said.

“We have different views than the Finance Ministry on what the limits (on spending) are from the perspective of ensuring fiscal discipline. But we would like to come up with the best set of measures,” he told a news conference.

Amari and the Finance Ministry will come up with the stimulus package by the end of this month, giving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe factors to consider whether to proceed with a planned sales tax hike next year.

