TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday the April-June gross domestic product data showed that the effects of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic policies are steadily appearing.

“As for the outlook, personal consumption is expected to continue rising moderately. But given capital investment is weaker than personal consumption, we must support a recovery in capital expenditure,” Amari said in a statement issued after the GDP data release.