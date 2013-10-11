FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan econmin urges U.S. to resolve fiscal standoff
October 11, 2013 / 3:17 AM / 4 years ago

Japan econmin urges U.S. to resolve fiscal standoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari on Friday urged U.S. politicians to resolve the fiscal impasse with a sense of responsibility as the world’s largest economy.

Amari told reporters that if the impasse is to persist, the United States may default on its debt, an outcome which is unthinkable even in developing countries.

U.S. Republicans offered a plan to President Barack Obama on Thursday that would postpone a possible U.S. default in a sign that the two sides may be moving to end the deadlock.

No deal emerged from a 90-minute meeting at the White House, but the two sides said they would continue to talk. It was the first sign of a thaw in a political squabbling that has weighed on financial markets and knocked hundreds of thousands of U.S. federal employees out of work.

