Japan Amari: Will tell U.S. Lew "Abenomics" not targeting FX

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he would tell U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that premier Shinzo Abe’s stimulus policies, dubbed “Abenomics”, aren’t aimed at intentionally manipulating exchange rates.

“I’d like to accurately convey that we’d like to end 15 years of deflation and ... make Japan’s economy an engine of global growth,” he told a news conference.

Amari is expected to meet Lew, who is visiting Tokyo as part of a tour in Asia, later on Tuesday.