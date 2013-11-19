FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to craft stimulus package early Dec, no bond issue-Amari
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Japan to craft stimulus package early Dec, no bond issue-Amari

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday the government will forgo issuing new bonds to fund its economic stimulus package.

The package, which will have a spending of roughly 5 trillion yen ($50 billion), will be compiled in early December, Amari told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to compile the package to cushion the pain from an increase in Japan’s national sales tax in April next year.

Spending for the package will be funded by an extra budget for the current fiscal year ending in March 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.